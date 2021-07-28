Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 857 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPB opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $303.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.35. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 23.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPB. Stephens began coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

