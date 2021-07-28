Qumu (QUMU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Qumu has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 96.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 million. On average, analysts expect Qumu to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $44.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qumu stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) by 815,600.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Qumu were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QUMU. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Qumu in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

