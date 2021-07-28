KBR (KBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

KBR (NYSE:KBR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect KBR to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, analysts expect KBR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23. KBR has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. upped their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

