Overstock.com (OSTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Overstock.com to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. On average, analysts expect Overstock.com to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.61.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.14.

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $520,867.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,994.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,111 shares of company stock worth $1,223,528 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

