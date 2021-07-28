Qumu (QUMU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Qumu has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 96.16%. On average, analysts expect Qumu to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ QUMU opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.51. Qumu has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $10.50.
QUMU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Qumu in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th.
Qumu Company Profile
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.
Featured Story: Analyst Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.