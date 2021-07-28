Qumu (QUMU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Qumu has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 96.16%. On average, analysts expect Qumu to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ QUMU opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.51. Qumu has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qumu stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) by 815,600.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Qumu were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

QUMU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Qumu in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

