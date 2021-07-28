Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,485 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. 26.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CBNK stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $310.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 20.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Whalen sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $2,157,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,061.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $66,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,255 in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

