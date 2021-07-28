Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,224 Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,224 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kopin were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KOPN. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Kopin by 7.6% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 647,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 45,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kopin by 31.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 147,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter worth $611,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Kopin by 25.7% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 203,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 41,640 shares during the period. 18.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Kopin stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.80. Kopin Co. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 2.23.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

