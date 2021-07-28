Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,755 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter worth $65,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 44.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 60.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.29 million, a PE ratio of -245.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

Falcon Minerals Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

