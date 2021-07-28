Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.79% of Norwood Financial worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Norwood Financial by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Norwood Financial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Norwood Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Norwood Financial by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Norwood Financial by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William S. Lance sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $64,127.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,857.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra K. Nolan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 65,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,777 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwood Financial stock opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Norwood Financial Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $29.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

