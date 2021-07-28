Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s oil and natural gas reserve base is entirely concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico, Southeast Texas and East Texas/North Louisiana regions. “

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.73.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 113.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

