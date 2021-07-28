31,472 Shares in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 5.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENVB stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24. Enveric Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $15.04.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enveric Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

