Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,377 Shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 362,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ContraFect were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ContraFect in the first quarter valued at $96,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ContraFect by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 28,408 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ContraFect in the first quarter valued at $859,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.93. ContraFect Co. has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $7.63.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ContraFect Co. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. WBB Securities assumed coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

