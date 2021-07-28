Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDLA. reduced their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $33.59 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Medallia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Medallia has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.38.

MDLA opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 8,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $281,786.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $226,544.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 506,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,941,576.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,902 shares of company stock worth $11,370,778 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medallia during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medallia by 5,268.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Medallia during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medallia during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Medallia by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

