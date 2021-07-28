Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a $88.44 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.10.

OTIS stock opened at $88.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $90.20.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

