RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RPM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. G.Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPM International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.89.

Shares of RPM opened at $84.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. RPM International has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in RPM International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,081,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,665,000 after buying an additional 247,127 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

