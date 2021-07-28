Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Shares of SASR stock opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.45. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth $2,102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

