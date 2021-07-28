DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Steven Robert Pacelli Sells 1,079 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total value of $487,902.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.92, for a total value of $460,646.68.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $448.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $410.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.96 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $463.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,445,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after purchasing an additional 645,568 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,218,000 after purchasing an additional 451,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,730,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXCM. Citigroup upped their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. upped their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.00.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.