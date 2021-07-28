Credit Suisse AG Invests $201,000 in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 54.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 189,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 72.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 109,291 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 69,326 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at $3,335,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at $3,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CLSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Sunday, April 25th.

CleanSpark stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $42.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.31 million, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 5.09.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 97.53%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK).

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.