Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,441 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Zynex were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Zynex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Zynex by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Zynex by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zynex in the fourth quarter worth about $786,000. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $588.57 million, a P/E ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63. Zynex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $22.89.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZYXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

