Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Stake Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hemisphere Media Group were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 91.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 182.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 61.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

HMTV stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.05.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $37.58 million for the quarter.

Hemisphere Media Group Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.9 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.