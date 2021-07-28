Credit Suisse AG Sells 856 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 27.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 9.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

EC opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

