Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,670 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Canoo were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Canoo by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,894,000. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Canoo alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GOEV. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Canoo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lifted their target price on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of GOEV stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. Canoo Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a current ratio of 18.05. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.26.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.