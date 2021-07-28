Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Mary Kay Ladone Sells 8,349 Shares

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $123.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.00. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $122.60.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

