Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Lawson Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Lawson Products stock opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $479.62 million, a PE ratio of 78.93 and a beta of 0.99. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.08.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $103.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lawson Products will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

