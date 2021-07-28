OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $84.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.47. OpGen has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $4.44.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 120.71% and a negative net margin of 838.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

