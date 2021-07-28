Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ (MIRM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $15.24 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.32.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.32. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $180,288.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,289 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

