Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel Sells 327,915 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 327,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $25,000,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 332,087 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $24,999,509.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $14,937,016.50.

On Friday, June 25th, Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $25,001,896.80.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 384,660 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $25,022,133.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $24,999,342.34.

On Friday, June 11th, Evan Spiegel sold 88,015 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $5,721,855.15.

On Monday, June 7th, Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $24,998,850.87.

On Friday, June 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 411,250 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,004,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 403,784 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $24,998,267.44.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.73. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $79.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Snap by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

