Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells $4,747,050.00 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 105,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,747,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4,255.3% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 23.1% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 33,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $928,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 28.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

