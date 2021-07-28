Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.90, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $1,495,000.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total value of $1,382,550.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $4,266,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Juan Andres purchased 101,616 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $739,764.48.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $1,186,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $770,550.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $812,250.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $1,115,000.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,153,550.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $1,148,100.00.

MRNA stock opened at $328.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.21. The company has a market capitalization of $131.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $362.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Barclays raised their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 248,239 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 149,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 45,392 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $10,108,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Moderna by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,344,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,483,000 after purchasing an additional 356,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

