Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Red Violet were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Red Violet by 68.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Red Violet by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Red Violet by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Red Violet by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. 36.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDVT stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16. Red Violet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $293.07 million, a PE ratio of -47.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative net margin of 16.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

