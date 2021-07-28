iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Trimmed by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 986,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,554,000 after buying an additional 19,293 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 100,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,828,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $440.92 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.90 and a 1-year high of $442.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $427.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.