Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,134 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of Remark worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Remark during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Remark during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Remark during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Remark during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Remark during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MARK stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.67. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $128.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 3.00.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

MARK has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Remark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Remark Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

