JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,404 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,126,000 after purchasing an additional 353,833 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $85,605,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADV opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $576.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $791.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantage Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

