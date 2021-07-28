Amit Sinha Sells 7,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.26, for a total value of $1,646,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Thursday, July 8th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,575,770.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.51, for a total value of $1,543,570.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $1,731,800.98.

On Thursday, June 10th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $1,413,440.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.27, for a total value of $1,352,890.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $1,319,080.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $233.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.88 and a 12-month high of $240.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 22.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 152,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 27,628 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 6.3% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 8.4% in the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 27.2% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.19.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.