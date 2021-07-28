Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Up 950.0% in July

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Silver Tiger Metals stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.50. Silver Tiger Metals has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.67.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.20 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Oceanus Resources Corporation and changed its name to Silver Tiger Metals Inc in May 2020.

