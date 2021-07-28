Short Interest in Fision Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) Increases By 1,033.3%

Fision Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 1,033.3% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FSSN opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Fision has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03.

Fision Company Profile

Fision Corporation, through its subsidiary, Fision Holdings, Inc, operates as an Internet platform technology company that provides proprietary cloud-based software solutions to automate the marketing functions and activities of its customers. Its Fision marketing software collects, stores, prioritizes, organizes, streamlines, integrates, and distributes various digital marketing assets of its customers, including videos, images, logos and other brand materials, presentations, social media content, and other material marketing assets.

