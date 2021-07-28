EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,276.00

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,276 ($16.67) and last traded at GBX 1,272 ($16.62), with a volume of 3992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,266 ($16.54).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,185.18. The company has a market cap of £801.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60.

In other news, insider Andy Thorburn sold 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,224 ($15.99), for a total transaction of £293.76 ($383.80). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 38 shares of company stock worth $45,318.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

