JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 3,993 Shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 236.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Star Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Star Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 53,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Star Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Star Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Group alerts:

NYSE:SGU opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $467.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.41. Star Group, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $12.03.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $604.12 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.