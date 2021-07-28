JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Holicity were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOL. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holicity during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in Holicity during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Holicity during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,100,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holicity in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Holicity during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 25.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holicity stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. Holicity Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

