JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,082 Shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) by 83.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,163,000.

Shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF stock opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.51. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $43.33.

