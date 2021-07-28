Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

GNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Fearnley Fonds raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

GNK opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,817.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $9,039,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,567,578 shares of company stock valued at $25,545,137 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

