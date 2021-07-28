JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Alset EHome International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alset EHome International in the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 398,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,951,905.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 398,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,905.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEI opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.96. Alset EHome International Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

About Alset EHome International

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

