Barclays PLC Has $93,000 Holdings in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 158.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of GlycoMimetics worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $104.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.14. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.63.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlycoMimetics Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

