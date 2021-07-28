Barclays PLC Takes $90,000 Position in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Mmtec as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mmtec by 16.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 15,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

MTC stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Mmtec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Mmtec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global Capital, and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, such as securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

