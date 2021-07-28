Barclays PLC Buys New Stake in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Genius Brands International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Genius Brands International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 186,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Genius Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Genius Brands International by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Genius Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GNUS opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.12.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 14,702.37% and a negative return on equity of 86.89%.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.