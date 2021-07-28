Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

Get Immatics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IMTX. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of IMTX stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. Immatics has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immatics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Immatics by 121.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,731 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Immatics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 457,265 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Immatics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,082,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Immatics by 8.6% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 94,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 17.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 599,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 88,397 shares during the last quarter.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immatics (IMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.