35,000 Shares in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Mmtec at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mmtec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mmtec stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73. Mmtec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Mmtec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global Capital, and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, such as securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

