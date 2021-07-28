Jefferies Financial Group Lowers GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of GasLog Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.56.

GLOP stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83. The company has a market cap of $213.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.86.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,704 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 454.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 756,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 452,244 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 529.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 253,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 213,504 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 145,500 shares during the period. 17.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

