Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. Washington Prime Group Inc., formerly known as WP Glimcher Inc., is based in COLUMBUS, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist upgraded Washington Prime Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities upgraded Washington Prime Group to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE:WPG opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66. Washington Prime Group has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $16.55.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.77). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 60.42% and a negative net margin of 55.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Prime Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 62.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 309,830 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 53,781 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 143.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 144,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 85,003 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

