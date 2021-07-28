Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 142,854 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,928,535 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 142,854 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $261,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after purchasing an additional 231,789 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,164,014,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,138,000 after purchasing an additional 384,782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,715,000 after purchasing an additional 138,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Walmart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,196,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $841,706,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.87.

Shares of WMT opened at $142.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $399.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.